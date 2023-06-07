Contact Troubleshooters
Metro United Way, Muhammad Ali Center partner for ‘Greatest Give Back’ event

FILE: Greatest Give Back 2022
FILE: Greatest Give Back 2022(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the fourth year in a row, two local organizations are working together to honor the legacy of Muhammad Ali by giving back to the community.

Metro United Way is joining the Muhammad Ali Center for its “Greatest Give Back” day of service on June 8 helping children within the community, according to a release.

For this year’s event, 500 community volunteers are working in two shifts to assemble 2,200 backpacks filled with school supplies and 2,200 healthy snack kits for young local students in need.

Metro United Way said it is looking to make sure that no child goes hungry and has the supplies needed to be successful in school.

The Greatest Give Back event was created back in 2020 to honor Ali’s legacy of humanitarianism and showcase the city of Louisville as one of compassion and giving. The event is part of the Muhammad Ali Center’s Ali Festival, marking the anniversary of Ali’s death on June 3, 2016.

Last year’s Greatest Give Back helped 2,400 families in need by providing diaper bundles, laundry kits and snack kits that were distributed to nonprofit agencies across Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

For more information and to register to volunteer for this year’s event, click or tap here.

