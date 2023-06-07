Contact Troubleshooters
Oxmoor Farm Chamber Music Festival kicking off

Tickets are still available, but there's also a free performance to check out.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking to enjoy some classical music in a cozy setting, this is for you!

The Oxmoor Farm Chamber Music Festival kicks off Thursday. Tickets are still available but there’s also a free performance to check out.

The performances will continue through Sunday. The free family concert is on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

For more information on tickets, click or tap here.

