Police: Man recovering after shooting at Falls of the Ohio State Park

Officers arrived at the park on Tuesday night and found a man who had been shot in the abdomen.
(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot at Falls of the Ohio State Park on Tuesday.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers arrived at the park and found a man who had been shot in the abdomen, according to Clarksville Police Cpl. John Miller.

Fire & EMS crews assisted the victim before he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

Police said the victim is recovering and is expected to survive.

The incident is believed to be isolated with no threat to the public, police said. No other details were provided.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

