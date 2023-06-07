Contact Troubleshooters
PopCon convention comes to Louisville celebrating all things pop culture this June

Louisville fans of pop culture, anime, video games and more will be gathering at the Kentucky...
(MGN/Tranquil Night)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville fans of pop culture, anime, video games and more will be gathering at the Kentucky Exposition Center for the city’s first PopCon convention in June.

PopCon Louisville runs from June 16 to June 18 and features hundreds of vendors, artists, celebrities, games and more, according to a release.

The event will feature more than 40 panel discussions as well as game rooms, cosplay contests, celebrity meet-and-greets and other activities.

Guests to this year’s PopCon event in Louisville include actor Ross Marquand, from The Walking Dead and the Marvel Cinematic Universe; voice actor Kyle Hebert, from Dragon Ball Z/Super and Street Fighter; and the lead voice actors for Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2, Rob Wiethoff and Roger Clark.

Tickets are now available with single day admission beginning at $30 and three-day admission beginning at $60.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

