Ramp closure on I-264 East to I-65 North scheduled to begin Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers will need to adjust routes as a weekend-long ramp closure is set to begin on I-264 East on Friday.

The I-264 East ramp to I-65 North will be closed from June 9 at 8 p.m. to June 11 at 3 p.m., according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

During this time, crews will be performing a concrete slab replacement and making repairs to the subgrade and bridge end. KYTC said the extended closure will allow for the newly placed concrete to cure.

The closure said during this time, there will be no entry to northbound I-65 from I-264 East.

Dates and duration of this closure may be affected due to inclement weather or other unforeseen delays.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.