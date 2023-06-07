Sheep farms to replace EKY strip mines

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of The Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association announced a large-scale sheep grazing project on reclaimed mines in the Vicco and Viper areas of Perry County.

More than 200 sheep have already been located at the more than 3,000 acre project.

SEKSPA President Patrick Angel said sheep used to be a big industry of southeastern Kentucky.

“We want to restore that part of our history, by bringing sheep back into the mountain counties. I mean, it makes a lot of sense to raise sheep on these hillside pastures and bottomland pastures,” he explained.

SEKSPA Vice President Lester Brashear said they hope this projects helps with an ongoing invasive species problem at some of these reclaimed sites.

“We got together to start this to prove this concept that sheep could be raised on strip jobs and could help the land and clean up the invasive species, bring more economy back to east Kentucky and a natural food source for the people here,” he said.

Brashear said that another goal for this project is to get students from Perry, Breathitt, Harlan, Knott, Leslie, and Letcher counties involved.

“If we could get more people, younger people interested in agriculture on this land, more of our children maybe can stay and not leave east Kentucky,” he explained.

Angel said in order to get students involved, they have partnered with the UK Extension Service to get students from multiple programs involved.

“We have given away about 25 bred ewes, female sheep. Female sheep that are going to have baby lambs to 4-H students, F-F-A students and ag class students and it is a free deal for any kid who wants to learn how to raise sheep and profit from it too,” he explained.

Angel said he plans for this project to impact the economy of the region.

“Our goals for this particular project is to grow the sheep industry in eastern Kentucky and improve the genetics that are here in such a way that it can be an economic driver for the people of the mountains,” he said.

