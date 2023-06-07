Contact Troubleshooters
Shooting victim who drove car into pool identified

Louisville Metro police investigating the scene where a man died after being shot while driving...
Louisville Metro police investigating the scene where a man died after being shot while driving in the 5600 block of Cooper Chapel Road on June 6, 2023.(WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after being shot in southern Louisville Metro Tuesday afternoon.

William M Hines, 21, of Louisville, died from a gunshot wound after being taken at UofL Hospital.

Hines was shot while driving his car in the 5600 block of Cooper Chapel Road around 2:30 p.m. The car veered off the road and went into the pool of an apartment complex. No one was in the pool at the time, but witnesses told WAVE News a man jumped into the pool and pulled Hines from the car.

The death of Hines has been ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made in the case. LMPD asks anyone with information to call the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

