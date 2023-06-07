Contact Troubleshooters
Spencer County student plans mother/son fundraiser in honor of classmate killed in wreck

Fundraiser for Nathan Wimsatt Scholarship Fund
Fundraiser for Nathan Wimsatt Scholarship Fund
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 18-year-old Nathan Wimsatt was killed in a car accident on April 29th.

The Spencer County High School senior was just weeks away from graduation when he lost control of the car he was driving and crashed on Lilly Pike outside Taylorsville.

After the 18-year-old’s death, his family established the Nathan Lane Wimsatt Scholarship Fund. The goal is to help Spencer County seniors in their educational future.

Wimsatt played soccer and tennis and loved being with his friends.

Cali Des Ruisseaux was friends with Nathan. She’s especially close with his sister Natalie.

Des Ruisseaux created another fundraiser to help the scholarship fund. It’s a mother/son movie night.

It starts with a scavenger hunt and ends with Wimsatt’s favorite movie (and hobby, for that matter): Cars.

Des Ruisseaux said she talked with Wimsatt’s mother before creating the event.

“When I reached out to her about this, it made her happy to know that there’s a lot of other people willing to help this fundraiser since this is a hard time for everybody,” Des Ruisseaux said. “She really liked the idea of having everyone come together and just spend time with your kids or family members as much as you can because you never know what’s going to happen.”

To partake in the fundraiser, you can send a Venmo payment to @NLWScholarship.

If you would like to donate to the memorial fund, click or tap here.

