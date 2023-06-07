Contact Troubleshooters
Stay away from Yellowstone’s wildlife, park service warns

Park officials are reminding visitors to slow down on park roads, especially at night.
Park officials are reminding visitors to slow down on park roads, especially at night.(National Park Service | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The National Park Service is reminding visitors to steer clear of the wildlife at Yellowstone.

The park service said two adult black bears were hit and killed recently by vehicles driving in the park.

An elk and bison were also hit by cars.

These incidents are under investigation.

Park officials are reminding visitors to slow down on park roads, especially at night.

And anyone who sees wildlife near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or road should leave it alone.

A man from Hawaii pleaded guilty late last month to a charge after he allegedly picked up a bison calf in the park, causing the animal’s herd to reject it and park officials to kill it so it wouldn’t become a danger to visitors.

Park regulations require people to stay at least 25 yards from all wildlife and at least 100 yards from bears and wolves. Violating those rules could result in fines, injury and even death.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

