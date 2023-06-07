TARC approves service changes set to begin in August

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with TARC have approved new changes for several routes that are set to begin in August.

TARC said the service changes will improve overall system efficiency and adjust service to areas that need it most.

The changes were proposed to the public in March, eliminating areas with low ridership and better connecting high ridership areas with more buses.

“Work and travel patterns in Louisville have significantly changed over recent years and TARC has to be responsive to that,” Carrie Butler, TARC Executive Director said in a release. “Service changes are not made lightly, but these adjustments reflect the community’s current needs and will provide better service where it is most needed and help control costs in the face of financial challenges.”

One of the new changes includes the #18 Dixie Local providing service to St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, JCTC’s southwest campus and the UofL Health Medical Center. The #4 Fourth Street bus will now provide a stop to the Walmart at Outer Loop, providing better access to groceries for area residents.

TARC said all changes were reviewed to make sure disproportionate burden or disparate impact on low-income and minority populations within any of the service areas.

A full list of changes provided by TARC can be found below:

Route/Schedule Changes

Route 4 - Fourth Street will extend to New Cut Road to improve access to Walmart and offer a one-seat-ride from Downtown Louisville to the New Cut and Outer Loop area. Some minor adjustments to service times will also be implemented, and service to Strawberry Lane will be discontinued.

Route 6 - Sixth Street will add trips to University of Louisville St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, and will reduce route frequency from 30 to 40 minutes between buses on weekdays, and from 50 to 60 minutes on weekends.

Route 10 - Dixie Rapid will be extended south of Dixie Gardens to pick up morning and afternoon trips to Watson Lane, due to Route 18 realignment to the Manslick Road area. Minor adjustments to service times on Route 10 will be implemented.

Route 18 - Dixie Highway will be rerouted to Manslick Road just north of Crums Lane, traveling along Bluegrass to Hazelwood to St. Andrews Church Rd. The route will also travel along Stonestreet Road, 3rd Street Road and Valley Station to provide service to the University of Louisville Medical Center Southwest and Jefferson Community and Technical College Southwest Campus. There will be major changes to service times, and changes in frequency on this route from 30 to 40 minutes all day.

Route 52 - Medical Circulator will operate with electric buses, and will experience a minor change to schedules to accommodate the charging of these buses. There will be no changes to frequency or service-hours for this route.

Route 74 - Chamberlain Ln – River Ridge will provide service from Downtown Louisville to Accomack Drive, and create new, semi-express morning and afternoon service from Downtown Louisville to Westport Road. Changes to this route will also improve service to Ballard High School, and the new Veterans Hospital site

Discontinued Routes

Route 17X - Bardstown Road Express will no longer operate as express service. Most passengers will be able to take current, local Route 17 service to the same destination.

Route 31X - Middletown Express will no longer operate as express service. Most passengers will be able to take current, local Route 31 service to the same destination.

Route 40X - Jeffersontown Express will no longer operate as express service; one trip has been added in the morning as a local trip. The area currently being served will continued to be covered with local Route 40 trips with this proposal, including service to Billtown Road.

Route 61X - Plainview Express will be discontinued. Most of the area currently served by this route will continue to be served with this proposal by local Route 31.

