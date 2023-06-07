Teenager in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of Virginia Avenue around 4 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a teenager who had been shot. He was taken to UofL Hospital and officials said he is expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. Ellis said LMPD believes all parties are accounted for.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.