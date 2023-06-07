Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WATCH: Stolen bus goes through Indiana fields as police pursue

Indiana State Police tried to stop the stolen bus with tire deflation devices, but Chad Murdock...
Indiana State Police tried to stop the stolen bus with tire deflation devices, but Chad Murdock drove off the road and through several fields and yards, according to Stephen Sgt. Wheeles.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - New video shows the bizarre police chase involving a school bus stolen from Cincinnati in May.

The suspect, 32-year-old Chad Murdock, drove the bus more than 80 miles from Cincinnati and into Indiana as multiple law enforcement agencies were in pursuit, Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said on May 30.

Murdock was going down Interstate 74 before state police said he took the stolen bus off-road and into fields.

The video released Wednesday shows the bus going through several fields. At one point, the bus appears to almost topple over as it was driven back onto a highway.

An officer cuts off the bus and forces it into another field, which is where the chase ended.

The two-minute-long video shows the suspect, identified as Murdock, getting out of the stolen bus as law enforcement swarms him.

New video shows the bizarre police chase involving a school bus stolen from Cincinnati in May.

Murdock was charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, possession of stolen property and criminal mischief, according to Indiana State Police.

Sgt. Wheeles explained on May 30 that Murdock stole the bus from a school bus driver who was preparing for a summer route.

As soon as the bus driver exited the vehicle, Murdock jumped in and took off.

Chad Murdock, 32, is accused of stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and then leading law...
Chad Murdock, 32, is accused of stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and then leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in an Indiana cornfield, Indiana State Police said.(Indiana State Police)

In all, the chase lasted 50 minutes before ending at 11:15 a.m. in the cornfield off State Route 9 and Highway 350 in Shelbyville, which is about a half hour outside of Indianapolis.

No one was injured, but “multiple police vehicles and property were damaged during the pursuit,” according to Sgt. Wheeles.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freedom Elementary physical education teacher Jeffrey Wilson has died after he was hit by a car...
School teacher dies after being hit by SUV while walking in crosswalk, officials say
Louisville Metro police investigating the scene where a man died after being shot while driving...
Shooting victim who drove car into pool identified
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Gavin Perkins
Man accused of killing his own mother to be released because of a mental health loophole

Latest News

The Kentucky Performing Arts is partnering with several Louisville organizations to bring more...
Louisville job fair seeks to revitalize downtown economy
The Kentucky Derby Festival is doing a bit of spring cleaning, allowing guests to find and buy...
Kentucky Derby Festival prepares for annual yard sale event
The smoke from the Canadian wildfires blocks a clear view of the Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Lots of haze this afternoon
Families looking to get up close to various trucks and construction equipment will soon be able...
‘Touch a Truck’ event returns to Kentucky Science Center
The free cultural pass is a great way to see all the art that the Speed has to offer!
Lots to do at Speed Art Museum this summer