Air Quality Alert causing issues for sensitive groups in Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wildfire smoke from Canada is making its way across the United States, finally making its way close to home on Thursday.

Louisville Metro has been placed under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert, meaning the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The alert is in effect until midnight on Friday.

Health officials state people who may have respiratory problems, such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, may be affected by the amount of smoke in the air.

People may feel irritation in their eyes, nose, throat and lungs and may face increased risk of respiratory infection.

Rachel Keith with UofL Health said people may want to limit their time outdoors or keep an inhaler nearby if they are in a more sensitive group.

“People with respiratory disease can tell when it’s impacting them in a way that they need their rescue inhaler or more of their treatments,” Keith said. “If you do what you typically do and it’s not helping you, and are having air hunger and an asthma attack, seek treatment. Also watch for signs and symptoms of a heart attack.”

Long-term exposure to air pollution is also associated with several chronic health conditions.

Any N-95 masks people may have can also help limit exposure to air particles that can cause inflammation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.