Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Back-to-back walkoffs for the Reds as De La Cruz ignites offense

Cincinnati’s bright future was on full display Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park.
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during...
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Reds beat the Dodgers 8-6 Wednesday night on the heroics of Will Benson, who crushed his first major league home run in the bottom of the ninth to seal the win.

Cincinnati also walked-off Los Angeles Tuesday night after coming back from five runs down.

Elly De La Cruz, the rookie sensation called up before Tuesday’s game, headlined a Reds offense that has come to life on the base paths and with the long ball.

The Reds stole four bases, including two from rookie Spencer Steer and one each from rookie Matt McLain and Brandon Newman.

De La Cruz’s first major league home run came in the bottom of the first inning, a two-run shot that nearly left the ballpark.

He also legged out a triple in the bottom of the third inning, going from home plate to third base in 10.83 seconds, faster than any MLB player in 2023 and the fastest time in the league since the start of 2020.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freedom Elementary physical education teacher Jeffrey Wilson has died after he was hit by a car...
School teacher dies after being hit by SUV while walking in crosswalk, officials say
Louisville Metro police investigating the scene where a man died after being shot while driving...
Shooting victim who drove car into pool identified
Gavin Perkins
Man accused of killing his own mother to be released because of a mental health loophole
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, right, is greeted by Matt McLain after they scored on a...
WATCH: Elly De La Cruz’s first hit in MLB is the Reds’ hardest-hit ball all season
Since Churchill Downs began its Spring Meet, 12 horses have died at the racetrack, prompting...
Necropsy results released for 3 horses that died at Churchill Downs
Hundreds out of work following Churchill Downs meet move
Gamblers place their bets on horse races
Hundreds out of work following Churchill Downs meet move