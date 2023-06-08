FORECAST: Dry, yet hazy end to the week as more Canadian wildfire smoke rolls in

WEATHER HEADLINES

Air Quality Alert: Louisville Metro and Southern Indiana through Friday

Hazy and dry end of the week

Storm chances pick up on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite a sky mainly free from clouds, it’ll still be hazy thanks to the Canadian wildfire smoke moving through overhead. Lows will be cool in the 50s by early Friday morning.

Friday is another sunny, yet hazy day with another Air Quality Alert in place for Louisville and Southern Indiana. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Friday night will continue to see a good dose of haze and some air quality issues due to smoke from Canada coming down closer to ground level. Lows will be in the 50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday is a mostly sunny and hazy affair again thanks to the wildfire smoke overhead. Some air quality issues are likely on Saturday given the trajectory of the smoke from Canada. Highs on Saturday will be well into the 80s.

Sunday starts out with a small shower chance that grows through the afternoon and especially the evening as an area of low pressure and a cold front arrive.

While severe weather isn’t expected, we’ll watch for a few stronger storms southwest of Louisville in this setup. Early next week looks drier before more unsettled weather arrives for a few of us by the middle of next week.

