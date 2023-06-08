FORECAST: Hazy skies return to WAVE Country

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dense Fog Advisory : Much of central KY through 9am ET

Cool couple of nights ahead

Next rain chance: Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fog/haze will give way to a sunny sky overhead for this Thursday. Expect much of the day to be spent in the 70s. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for the Louisville Mero through midnight, so limit your time outside if you have respiratory issues. Tonight looks hazy due to the introduction of additional Canadian wildfire smoke aloft.

Lows will be in the 50s Friday morning. Friday is a mostly sunny and warm affair with highs in the 80s. A mostly clear sky. Lows in the 50s.

The weather looks dry on Saturday but a potent system will move in Sunday with a period of showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong so we’ll monitor that as we get closer.

