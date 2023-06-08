Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Lots of haze this afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Air Quality Alert: Louisville Metro through midnight
  • Cool couple of nights ahead
  • Next rain chance: Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy sunshine this afternoon with more wildfire smoke in the air aloft. It will remain dry and pleasant with highs into the 70s.

Tonight looks hazy due to the introduction of additional Canadian wildfire smoke aloft. Lows will be in the 50s Friday morning.

Friday is a mostly sunny and warm affair with highs in the 80s.

A mostly clear sky Friday night with lows in the 50s.

The weather looks dry on Saturday but a potent system will move in Sunday with a period of showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong so we’ll monitor that as we get closer.

