Illegal dumping in ‘old brickyard’ in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many Fairdale residents have been complaining about the “old brickyard” on South Park Road and the illegal dumping that has been happening.

Even with surveillance cameras and periodic clean-ups, the dumping continues.

Efforts to mitigate the issue are ongoing and involve collaboration between multiple government organizations and the property owner.

The Metro Solid Waste Enforcement Team has issued illegal dumping citations. Only 12 have been paid. 7 vehicles have been impounded for dumping at this location just this year.

An illegal dumping citation includes fines and fees totaling $750.

Many of the items that are illegally dumped there could have been dropped off for free at the Waste Reduction Center on Meriwether Avenue or at one of the pop-up drop-off events.

Even if the debris does not qualify for free disposal, the cost to dispose is as low as $60.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.