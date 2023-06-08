Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS celebrates success of Academies of Louisville learning program

Jefferson County Public Schools and several community leaders gathered to celebrate this year’s...
Jefferson County Public Schools and several community leaders gathered to celebrate this year’s accomplishments from its career pathway-style learning program.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools and several community leaders gathered to celebrate this year’s accomplishments from its career pathway-style learning program.

The school district adopted the education model that led to the creation of JCPS Academies of Louisville back in 2017, according to a release. The goal of the program was to help align students with several career opportunities.

Academies of Louisville offers students from 15 high schools learning skills from several career fields, including Health Sciences, Information Technology, Media Arts, Civil Science, Skilled Trades and more.

School leaders said this type of learning helps students who decide to go to college and ones who decide to start a career right away.

“They kind of get that benefit of seeing ‘When will I ever use this,’” Dr. Stephanie Fluhr, Atherton High School Principal said. “‘When am I going to use this in the future.’ They’re using it immediately and their seeing how relevant that content instruction is to their futures.”

This year, around 4,000 students graduated from the Academies of Louisville program.

