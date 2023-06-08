Kentucky Derby Festival prepares for annual yard sale event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is doing a bit of spring cleaning, allowing guests to find and buy a variety of classic festival merchandise.

KDF’s annual yard sale event is taking place on June 16 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Derby Festival office at 1001 South Third Street, according to a release.

Guests will be able to find deals on several Derby Festival items including T-shirts, Pegasus Pins, posters and other vintage memorabilia.

The Derby Festival Pin Wagon will also be returning, showing off 2023 metal event pins and plastic pins from 1973 through 2023.

During the event, KDF will have a pin room open to allow collectors to buy classic pins, with a limited edition 2023 Exchange Pin set being offered to collectors.

KDF said cash and credit cards will be accepted for purchases and items must be taken upon purchase with no holds.

Organizers said the event will be held rain or shine.

