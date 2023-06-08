Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lexington nurse convicted of killing patient sentenced

Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Eyvette Hunter, 52.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A now-former nurse accused of killing a patient by intentional medical maltreatment has been sentenced.

Mediation between the Commonwealth and Eyvette Hunter’s defense back in April led to a plea deal in this case. It also set the stage for Thursday morning’s sentencing as Judge Thomas Travis presided over an emotionally charged courtroom

"I pray that… you guys can forgive me for acting out of my scope of practice and causing harm," Hunter said.

Hunter pleaded her case to the court, saying she acted immediately when she found Mr. Morris in distress. But Morris’s family then took the stand to paint a much different picture.

"Everyone, including his doctors, said that he was independent, sharp, active and physically impressive for being three years shy of 100,″ said the victim’s granddaughter Brittan Parker.

His daughter and granddaughter took the stand, saying he was admitted to baptist health for a fall “out of an abundance of caution.” They say his condition only turned when Hunter took deliberate, callous actions. Illegally injecting him with a drug he wasn’t prescribed, then force-feeding him while he was sedated, leading to his eventual death.

“I can’t think of any reason why Ms. Hunter would walk into my grandfather’s room, having never met him, and treat him the way she did,” said Parker.

Ultimately, the court accepted the Commonwealth’s recommendation, sentencing Hunter to five years in prison, with credit for time served.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Traci Caneear said after the verdict she couldn’t see it going any other way but added it at least brings the family relief and some form of justice.

Morris’s daughter also spoke upon leaving the courtroom, saying she’s glad this devastating ordeal is over.

Hunter’s defense attorney declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavin Perkins
Man accused of killing his own mother to be released because of a mental health loophole
John Carroll, the father of a player at Collins High School and the father of a teacher and...
Adult behavior at Shelby County high school baseball game results in criminal charges
A crack in the basement.
Homeowner trying to get his house condemned because he says he’s living over a sinkhole
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
UPDATE: 24-year-old Louisville woman last seen in April found safe
Travelers flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on June 8, 2023 found...
Departing travelers face long lines at Louisville airport

Latest News

The smoke from the Canadian wildfires blocks a clear view of the Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Sunny but hazy; Air Quality Alert in effect
A man walks out with a hand full of tools.
Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen within minutes in Newburg
For just $5, people got a meal and a chance to learn about the shelter’s mission.
Clark County Youth Shelter hosts Safe Place Cookout to help kids
Emergency petition filed in mental illness loophole case
Word choice in a new law is causing disagreements between lawmakers and the Kentucky Department...
Kentucky lawmakers disagree with education guidelines for SB150