Lots to do at Speed Art Museum this summer

By Josh Ninke
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you and your family need something to do this summer, the Speed Art Museum has a lot going on for everyone.

First off, the Speed is participating in this summer’s cultural pass again. If you haven’t already, grab a pass from the Louisville Free Public Library and stop by on a Thursday for free admission.

There are also workshops for adults and teens 16 and up throughout the summer. All experience levels are welcome!

Summer camps are mostly full but there are still some options, like the Portfolio Intensive. Teens have a chance to work closely with professionals to improve their craft.

These are just a few of the options. For a full list of events, click here.

