LouCity FC defender Josh Wynder heading to Portugal in record transfer deal

Louisville City FC announced a record deal has been made to transfer defender Josh Wynder to...
Louisville City FC announced a record deal has been made to transfer defender Josh Wynder to Portugal this summer.(Louisville City FC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City FC announced a record deal has been made to transfer defender Josh Wynder to Portugal this summer.

Portugal football club S.L. Benfica paid LouCity FC a seven-figure amount for Wynder’s transfer, which LouCity said is the highest transfer fee for a USL Championship player.

The full terms of the transfer deal were not disclosed.

“I’m very grateful to Louisville City for everything the club has done for me,” Wynder said in a release. “It’s a dream come true to sign with Benfica, and I can’t wait to get started there. Although my career’s taking me overseas, I’ll always be proud of where I’m from and represent Louisville to the best of my ability.”

Wynder, an 18-year-old Louisville native, made his pro debut in July 2021 and became a starter for LouCity in 2022.

During his career, he has been nominated as a finalist for USL Championship’s Young Player of the Year award and received his first U.S. Men’s National Team call-up this spring.

Portugal’s S.L. Benefica is known for developing high level soccer players, hosting a number of high-profile wins including 38 titles in the Primera Liga.

“This is a proud moment for Louisville City, our youth academy and our community,” LouCity FC coach Danny Cruz said in a release. “We are going to miss seeing Josh in the locker room each day, but I could not be more proud of the path that he is on in his career. The type of person he is continues to stand out to me, and we look forward to watching him reach new heights to also become the best player he can be.”

Wynder is set to be formally registered as a Benefica player on July 1. He will begin playing for Benfica B, the club’s reserve squad in the second division Liga Portugal 2.

