Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Bar Association invites high school students to Summer Law Institute

High school students interested in law are getting a chance to broaden their legal knowledge...
High school students interested in law are getting a chance to broaden their legal knowledge this summer.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High school students interested in law are getting a chance to broaden their legal knowledge this summer.

The Louisville Bar Association invited young aspiring lawyers to participate in their Summer Law Institute.

The week-long program gives students the chance to hear from local lawyers, judges and professors in the field.

WAVE News talked with one of the students attending the camp about what they’ve taken away from the program so far.

“It’s just cool being able to see people actually working and seeing what they really do again instead of what I see on TV and movies because that’s always fictionalized,” high school student Emma said. “So, this is nice to see them kind of in their natural working habitat.”

The students will also learn the fundamentals of trial procedures and analyze how the law even affects a student’s daily life. At the end of the program, the high school will be given a mock trial.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavin Perkins
Man accused of killing his own mother to be released because of a mental health loophole
Freedom Elementary physical education teacher Jeffrey Wilson has died after he was hit by a car...
School teacher dies after being hit by SUV while walking in crosswalk, officials say
Louisville Metro police investigating the scene where a man died after being shot while driving...
Shooting victim who drove car into pool identified
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Illegal dumping in ‘old brickyard’ in Fairdale
The smoke from the Canadian wildfires blocks a clear view of the Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Dry, yet hazy end to the week as more Canadian wildfire smoke rolls in
Louisville job fair seeks to revitalize downtown economy
McKayla Portman has been missing since April 30 and hasn’t been in contact with her family.
Police searching for missing 24-year-old Louisville woman last seen in April