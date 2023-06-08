Louisville Bar Association invites high school students to Summer Law Institute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High school students interested in law are getting a chance to broaden their legal knowledge this summer.

The Louisville Bar Association invited young aspiring lawyers to participate in their Summer Law Institute.

The week-long program gives students the chance to hear from local lawyers, judges and professors in the field.

WAVE News talked with one of the students attending the camp about what they’ve taken away from the program so far.

“It’s just cool being able to see people actually working and seeing what they really do again instead of what I see on TV and movies because that’s always fictionalized,” high school student Emma said. “So, this is nice to see them kind of in their natural working habitat.”

The students will also learn the fundamentals of trial procedures and analyze how the law even affects a student’s daily life. At the end of the program, the high school will be given a mock trial.

