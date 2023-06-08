Louisville job fair seeks to revitalize downtown economy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Performing Arts is partnering with several Louisville organizations to bring more workers downtown.

The Downtown Louisville Job Fair will be hosted at the Kentucky Center, located at 501 West Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The job fair was created to help support ongoing efforts to revitalize downtown Louisville, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts, Louisville Downtown Partnership and Greater Louisville, Inc.

A number of employers and organizations will appear at the job fair recruiting prospects, including TARC, Norton Healthcare, Kiddie Academy, LMPD, KentuckianaWorks and Salvation Army among others.

The job fair is free and open to all residents. Appointments are not required.

The Kentucky Center is providing free parking through its parking garage on a first-come, first-serve basis.

