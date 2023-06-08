Man accused of leading officers on chase on 4-wheeler

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Benton, Kentucky man is accused of leading officers on a chase on a four-wheeler.

Josh Odom, 38, was arrested on charges of all-terrain vehicle violations, operator on suspended operator’s license, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and second-degree wanton endangerment.

According to a release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a four-wheeler on KY 94 East at Burkeen Road around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.

They said two people were on the four-wheeler. The driver didn’t stop and pursuit began.

Deputies say the passenger was seen trying to get the driver to stop and tried to get off the four-wheeler when it slowed down, but was unable until they entered a corn field where it turned into a foot chase.

According to deputies, the driver, identified as Odom, was taken to the ground where he failed to comply to commands and resisted arrest.

He was taken into custody and lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center. According to the sheriff’s office, Odom has two pending drug and theft cases in Marshall County, one pending drug case in Lyon County and is currently out of bond in Calloway County for a previous fleeing charge.

Deputies say the passenger was uninjured and released.

