Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

(Storyblocks)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Bank Street around 9:45 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital and Mitchell said he is expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot while driving and crashed into a pool.
Man dies at hospital after driving into pool following shooting in south Louisville
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Since Churchill Downs began its Spring Meet, 12 horses have died at the racetrack, prompting...
Necropsy results released for 3 horses that died at Churchill Downs
Freedom Elementary physical education teacher Jeffrey Wilson has died after he was hit by a car...
School teacher dies after being hit by SUV while walking in crosswalk, officials say

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. on a rainy day.
FORECAST: Rain exits this afternoon, replaced by sunshine for the end of the week
A crack in the basement.
Homeowner trying to get his house condemned because he says he’s living over a sinkhole
Gavin Perkins
Man accused of killing his own mother to be released because of a mental health loophole
Taylor County first responders issue safety warnings after three deaths in two weeks at Green...
Concerns grow at Green River Lake State Park after 3 drownings in 2 weeks