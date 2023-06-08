Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Bank Street around 9:45 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital and Mitchell said he is expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.