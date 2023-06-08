Moeller football player catches Elly De La Cruz’s first HR ball, returns it

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Elly Del La Cruz demolished his first career major league home run, sending the ball into the Great American Ball Park stands and into the hands of a Moeller High School football player.

Alex French, a linebacker for Moeller, returned the ball to De La Cruz as French and some of his classmates posed for a photo with the Reds’ newest superstar postgame. A tweet from a Moeller football coach dubbed the young fans “the men of Moeller.”

De La Cruz’s 458-foot home run on Wednesday almost left the ballpark, but it ended up in the hands of the high schooler.

The ball could have sold for a lot of money, with it being De La Cruz’s first MLB home run, if French decided to keep and sell it. French says he was offered $5,000 on the spot for the historic ball. Darren Rovell, a sports business reporter at Action Network, said the baseball’s current day value is around $10,000.

Instead of keeping the ball, the fan returned it to the 21-year-old who was just called up to the Reds on Tuesday.

“I used to play baseball and I remember when I hit my first home run,” French explains. “The first thing I thought about is I want to get that ball and keep it for myself and just keep it with me. That’s what I thought about. So, I was just like it’s better if Elly gets the ball back.”

The Reds tweeted a photo showing De La Cruz holding the home run ball, and next to him was French, holding an autographed bat from the young phenom.

First home run ball ✔️ pic.twitter.com/KnrzWABABS — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 8, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.