Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officer suspended for speeding multiple times in police car while off duty, some with child in car

(WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) – An officer with the Shively Police Department has been on paid administrative leave after an investigation showed he was speeding in his marked police cruiser while off duty, at times going more than 100 miles per hour.

William R. Bors, 33, of Louisville, was charged June 7 with one count of official misconduct, eight counts of wanton endangerment and 20 counts of speeding 26 MPH or greater over the speed limit.

The investigation into Bors began May 24 after a citizen complaint about a Shively police cruiser traveling at a high rate of speed. Det. Sgt. Jordan Brown, a department spokesperson, said “criminal and internal investigations were immediately launched to identify the individual operating the vehicle and the circumstances involved in the incident.”

Following a review of in-car video recordings, the department opened a formal investigation that showed the GPS from the patrol car and vehicle’s speedometer traveled over 100 mph on seven occasions. Investigators also learned that Bors activated the blue lights of the patrol car to more vehicles out of his way. He would turn the lights off after passing the other vehicles.

A camera showing the interior of the car revealed Bors had his young child in the vehicle on at least eight occasions when he was going at speeds greater that 100 mph. Shively police said that placed the child “in substantial danger of physical injury.”

Bors was placed on leave on May 31. The department says all his police equipment, including his cruiser, was taken from him.

A criminal summons to appear in court was issued to Bors. He will be arraigned on July 12 at the Hall of Justice.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freedom Elementary physical education teacher Jeffrey Wilson has died after he was hit by a car...
School teacher dies after being hit by SUV while walking in crosswalk, officials say
Louisville Metro police investigating the scene where a man died after being shot while driving...
Shooting victim who drove car into pool identified
Gavin Perkins
Man accused of killing his own mother to be released because of a mental health loophole
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Shively Farmers & Artisans Market returns for another year
The Kentucky Performing Arts is partnering with several Louisville organizations to bring more...
Louisville job fair seeks to revitalize downtown economy
The Kentucky Derby Festival is doing a bit of spring cleaning, allowing guests to find and buy...
Kentucky Derby Festival prepares for annual yard sale event
Families looking to get up close to various trucks and construction equipment will soon be able...
‘Touch a Truck’ event returns to Kentucky Science Center