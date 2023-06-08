Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police searching for missing 24-year-old Louisville woman last seen in April

McKayla Portman has been missing since April 30 and hasn’t been in contact with her family.
McKayla Portman has been missing since April 30 and hasn’t been in contact with her family.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a 24-year-old woman who has not been seen by her family for weeks.

McKayla Portman has been missing since April 30 and hasn’t been in contact with her family, police said.

She was last seen in the 2900 block of Bank Street in the Portland neighborhood.

Portman is listed as 5′6″, weighing 250 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Family told police they are concerned for her safety and believe she may need medical attention.

Anyone with any information on Portman’s whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freedom Elementary physical education teacher Jeffrey Wilson has died after he was hit by a car...
School teacher dies after being hit by SUV while walking in crosswalk, officials say
Louisville Metro police investigating the scene where a man died after being shot while driving...
Shooting victim who drove car into pool identified
Gavin Perkins
Man accused of killing his own mother to be released because of a mental health loophole
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Jefferson County Public Schools and several community leaders gathered to celebrate this year’s...
JCPS celebrates success of Academies of Louisville learning program
Travelers flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on June 8, 2023 found...
Departing travelers face long lines at Louisville airport
Wildfire smoke from Canada is making its way across the United States, finally making its way...
Air Quality Alert causing issues for sensitive groups in Louisville area
Shively Farmers & Artisans Market returns for another year