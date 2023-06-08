Police searching for missing 24-year-old Louisville woman last seen in April

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a 24-year-old woman who has not been seen by her family for weeks.

McKayla Portman has been missing since April 30 and hasn’t been in contact with her family, police said.

She was last seen in the 2900 block of Bank Street in the Portland neighborhood.

Portman is listed as 5′6″, weighing 250 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Family told police they are concerned for her safety and believe she may need medical attention.

Anyone with any information on Portman’s whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

