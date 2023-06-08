Contact Troubleshooters
SDF receiving more than $1.7 million in funding for infrastructure improvements

(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) announced the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) will be receiving more than $1.7 million in federal funding to improve infrastructure.

The Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will provide the airport with exactly $1,747,764 to help taxiways be expanded and improve the aircraft operations’ safety and efficiency on the airfield, according to a release.

“These funds will allow us to continue to improve the safety and efficiency of aircraft operations at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport,” Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said in the release. “We are appreciative of Senator McConnell’s continued support for our airports, which are crucial economic drivers for our region.”

The AIG program was established when the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) was signed into law two years ago. This meant that Kentucky would be receiving billions in federal funding over the next five years for infrastructure improvement initiatives. Sen. McConnell supported this bipartisan legislation and led its Senate passage.

“As the Commonwealth’s largest airport, SDF plays an important role in keeping Kentuckians on the move – and as travel continues to bounce back, safe and efficient airports are a must,” Sen. McConnell said in the release. “I was proud to leverage my leadership role in the Senate for this critical federal funding that will help improve the safety and longevity of Kentucky’s airport infrastructure.”

