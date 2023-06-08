Shively Farmers & Artisans Market returns for another year
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shively Farmer’s & Artisans Market is back for the rest of spring, summer, and some of fall.
It will be held at Shively Park at 3920 Dixie Highway on eleven Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anyone interested in being a vendor can apply by clicking or tapping here.
Here are the dates below, according to the city:
- June 10
- June 24
- July 8
- July 22
- August 5
- August 19
- September 2
- September 16
- September 30
- October 14
- October 28
Get more information on the Shively Farmer’s & Artisans Market by clicking or tapping here.
