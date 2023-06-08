Shively Farmers & Artisans Market returns for another year

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shively Farmer’s & Artisans Market is back for the rest of spring, summer, and some of fall.

It will be held at Shively Park at 3920 Dixie Highway on eleven Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone interested in being a vendor can apply by clicking or tapping here.

Here are the dates below, according to the city:

June 10

June 24

July 8

July 22

August 5

August 19

September 2

September 16

September 30

October 14

October 28

Get more information on the Shively Farmer’s & Artisans Market by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.