‘Touch a Truck’ event returns to Kentucky Science Center

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families looking to get up close to various trucks and construction equipment will soon be able to get in the driver’s seat at the Kentucky Science Center.

The Kentucky Science Center’s Touch a Truck event will take place at the science center’s parking lot, located at the corner of 8th and West Washington Streets, on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids and families will be able to see vehicles and community helpers who drive them, including vehicles from the Louisville Fire Department, UPS, TARC, Louisville City Soccer Club and more, according to a release.

Kentucky Science Center said the event is free to the community.

For more information on the Kentucky Science Center, click or tap here.

