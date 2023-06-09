Baptist Health Floyd holds annual flag raising ceremony in honor of organ donors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Floyd held their annual “Donate Life” flag-raising ceremony on Friday in honor of organ donors and those waiting for transplants.

The ceremony recognizes the fact that one organ donor can save eight lives. There is also a moment of silence after the flag is raised for the people who are still waiting on life-saving transplants.

Being an organ donor gives people the opportunity to give organs, tissues and even corneas for people on the transplant list to have a better quality life.

“It’s essentially one of the most meaningful things you can do to make that decision now so that your families aren’t questioning what your intent was at such time, God forbid, that we end up at end of life so that we don’t take those organs with us,” Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates Partnership Services Liaison Tara Crutcher said. “So that we can give those to multiple other people and radically alter their lives.”

There are about 1,000 Americans waiting on transplants right now.

