Clark County Youth Shelter hosts Safe Place Cookout to help kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Clark County Youth Shelter helped out kids in a different way on Thursday. They hosted a Safe Place Cookout.

For just $5, people got a meal and a chance to learn about the shelter’s mission.

Safe Place is a community outreach program for kids in Clark and Floyd Counties. It lets them get help quickly if they are in an unsafe situation.

Ashley Braswell with the shelter explained why it’s so important to have this service.

“It’s not for us, it’s not for you, it’s not for me to decide what a crisis is for kids,” Braswell said. “It’s something, anything, going on in their lives. They have something going on that they feel they need a safe place to go, that they feel they need some assistance in the community. Whether it’s large or small, we want to be there for those kids.”

All money from the cookout will benefit the Safe Place at Clark County Youth Shelters and family services.

