Community raises concerns about Algonquin Pool closing

Last year, the city approved $6 million to build a new pool at Algonquin, saying the old pool...
Last year, the city approved $6 million to build a new pool at Algonquin, saying the old pool has fallen victim to decay, vandalism and disrepair.(WAVE News)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Parks and Recreation operates five pools across Louisville. Just three of them will be open this summer, with one of those pools indoors.

On Friday, children and community activists near Algonquin Pool responded to the news it would not open this summer, making an appeal for alternate solutions.

”Mary T. Meagher, it’s an indoor pool,” African American Think Tank Founder Gerome Sutton said. “We don’t want the city just to repair this pool, we want the city to put a bowl over this pool, so that the residents of our community can have swimming year round.”

Last year, the city approved $6 million to build a new pool at Algonquin, saying the old pool has fallen victim to decay, vandalism and disrepair. That work is scheduled to start later this summer.

The Mayor’s office responded in a statement Friday, saying:

“For too many years the Algonquin pool did not get the repairs the community deserved, and this negatively impacted the neighbors who relied on that facility for generations. That’s why our administration is spending millions of dollars to rebuild the Algonquin pool. For this summer we are purchasing hundreds of activities passes for families in the area and we look forward to announcing those details next week.

The mayor has also proposed to the Metro Council that the remaining American Rescue Plan funds first be used to complete the reconstruction of the Algonquin and Camp Taylor pools on an expedited schedule.”

Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins said she met with council members Friday and is not giving up on the idea of an indoor pool for Algonquin.

“If that means that I have to compromise for just the pool to go ahead and get open, then later on, maybe 2025 2026, I would definitely like to see a budget line over a bubble over Algonquin,” Hawkins said.

While working on permits for the Algonquin pool, city officials have approved an additional $100,000 in funding Friday for passes to Kentucky Kingdom, YMCA and TARC.

The Mayor’s office said families will find out more about those summer passes on June 20.

