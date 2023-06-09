Contact Troubleshooters
Crews fix hole in Blackiston Mill Road Bridge asphalt

A hole that opened up on the Blackiston Mill Road Bridge, connecting Clarksville to New Albany,...
A hole that opened up on the Blackiston Mill Road Bridge, connecting Clarksville to New Albany, has been fixed.(Town of Clarksville)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A hole that opened up on the Blackiston Mill Road Bridge, connecting Clarksville to New Albany, has been fixed.

The hole was confirmed earlier Friday afternoon by Town of Clarksville communications director Ken Conklin, who said Floyd County and Clarksville Police have been notified.

Around 5:30 p.m., Conklin confirmed the hole had been covered with a metal plate and drivers can now pass.

The bridge is owned and maintained by the Floyd County Highway Department.

A large section of Blackiston Mill Road was closed off in May to add sidewalks, a new turning lane into the Peddler’s Mall entrance, new sight lines for motorists and improved drainage for stormwater runoff.

That project is set to complete in November.

