FORECAST: Sunny but hazy; Air Quality Alert in effect

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Air Quality Alert: Louisville Metro and southern Indiana through midnight
  • Watching Sunday rain chance
  • Next week: Heat tries to build

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be another sunny and warm day with highs near 80°. An Air Quality Alert remains in place for the Louisville Metro and Southern Indiana. Clear but hazy skies are in tonight’s forecast. Air quality issues remain due to the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Lows slide into the 50s by Saturday morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine - plus a few extra clouds during the afternoon - on Saturday. Hazy skies and air quality issues are continued concerns tomorrow due to the Canadian wildfire smoke. Highs top out in the 80s Saturday afternoon. Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night. Look for lows in the 60s.

A potent system will move in Sunday with rounds of showers and thunderstorms; rain chances look highest during the afternoon and evening hours.

