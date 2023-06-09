‘He will be greatly missed’: Former Louisville Bats franchise owner Dan Ulmer passes away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dan Ulmer, a prominent and well-known figure in the Louisville community, passed away at Masonic Home Friday morning, according to a release.

Ulmer was 90 years old.

He was best known for leading the effort to bring Triple-A baseball to Louisville in 1982 and was later an owner of the team for over 30 years.

“The Louisville Bats Franchise was so sorry to learn of the passing of Dan Ulmer this morning,” Louisville Bats President Greg Galiette said. “Our Franchise and our City will greatly miss him. Dan’s leadership spearheaded the drive to bring professional baseball back to our community after the sport had been absent for nine years from 1972 to 1981. His deep passion for the sport could be felt at each and every Louisville Redbirds home game at the old Cardinal Stadium.”

Ulmer served on several boards, councils and commissions throughout Louisville and Kentucky as a whole. It was his life’s goal to help strengthen and build his community. His efforts earned him many honors and awards, such as Louisvillian of the Year, Greater Louisville Inc. Gold Cup Winner, University of Louisville Alumni of the Year, Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame, Junior Achievement Hall of Fame and Catholic School Alumni Award.

After retiring, he became an owner and investor in several small local businesses and traveled around the world. He was a member of the Golf Magazine course rating panel and spent many hours playing golf and bridge with friends.

“Dan Ulmer was exactly what professional baseball in Louisville needed in the mid-80′s,” former International League President Randy Mobley said. “As a pillar in the community, Dan’s reputation enabled him to assemble an ownership group that established community commitment as a cornerstone element for the Louisville franchise. Without Dan, his partners and this commitment, the experience of millions of baseball fans, past, present, and future would be drastically different.”

Throughout his life, he donated to countless charities around town. Ulmer passed along to his children and grandchildren the importance of giving back to the community.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.