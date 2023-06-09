Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Henry County road closure scheduled as crews work to prevent erosion

(Pixabay)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be scheduled closures on a Henry County road for a month as crews work to shore up roadside to prevent erosion.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a section of Bethlehem Road (KY 22) will be closed at mile marker 22 daily. The closure will begin June 12 and last through July 14. Crews will have the section closed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KYTC said postal services (USPS) and emergency services will be able to access homes and businesses. However, there will be no thru traffic on KY 22.

These scheduled closures can be adjusted if there are unforeseen delays or inclement weather.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Carroll, the father of a player at Collins High School and the father of a teacher and...
Adult behavior at Shelby County high school baseball game results in criminal charges
Gavin Perkins
Man accused of killing his own mother to be released because of a mental health loophole
A crack in the basement.
Homeowner trying to get his house condemned because he says he’s living over a sinkhole
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
UPDATE: 24-year-old Louisville woman last seen in April found safe
Travelers flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on June 8, 2023 found...
Departing travelers face long lines at Louisville airport

Latest News

Drivers will need to adjust routes as a weekend-long ramp closure is set to begin on I-264 East...
Ramp closure on I-264 East to I-65 North scheduled to begin Friday
Courtesy: TRIMARC
UPDATE: I-71 North lanes near I-264 interchange reopen
Bullitt County dispatch confirmed the accident happened on I-65 North in the Blue Lick Road area.
Jackknifed semi causes morning commute delays near Bullitt County/Jefferson County line
I-64 in Louisville will shut down for maintenance.
2 week closure on 6-mile stretch of I-64 in Louisville set for Friday