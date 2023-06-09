Henry County road closure scheduled as crews work to prevent erosion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be scheduled closures on a Henry County road for a month as crews work to shore up roadside to prevent erosion.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a section of Bethlehem Road (KY 22) will be closed at mile marker 22 daily. The closure will begin June 12 and last through July 14. Crews will have the section closed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KYTC said postal services (USPS) and emergency services will be able to access homes and businesses. However, there will be no thru traffic on KY 22.

These scheduled closures can be adjusted if there are unforeseen delays or inclement weather.

