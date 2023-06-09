Contact Troubleshooters
Hole opens up in Blackiston Mill Road Bridge asphalt in Silver Creek

Drivers are asked to avoid the area after a hole opens up on the Blackiston Mill Road Bridge...
Drivers are asked to avoid the area after a hole opens up on the Blackiston Mill Road Bridge connecting Clarksville to New Albany.(Town of Clarksville)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Drivers are asked to avoid the area after a hole opens up on the Blackiston Mill Road Bridge connecting Clarksville to New Albany.

The hole was confirmed by Town of Clarksville communications director Ken Conklin, who said Floyd County and Clarksville Police have been notified.

The bridge is owned and maintained by the Floyd County Highway Department.

No word was provided on when the bridge would be fixed.

A large section of Blackiston Mill Road was closed off in May to add sidewalks, a new turning lane into the Peddler’s Mall entrance, new sight lines for motorists and improved drainage for stormwater runoff.

That project is set to complete in November.

