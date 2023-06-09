Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD responds to street racing with new ordinance seizing involved vehicles



By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said they are taking action after multiple instances of street racing, introducing an ordinance meant to seize vehicles involved.

Police said so far, 35 vehicles have been seized since the ordinance passed. In addition, the department has adopted new technology to enhance the ability to track down street racing.

A video was posted on LMPD’s social media pages highlighting an incident Saturday night where vehicles had been racing and drifting at the intersection of North 33rd Street and Northwestern Parkway.

One couple reported being hit during the incident, police said.

In a separate incident on Sunday morning, police said a Dodge Charger was going 100 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone and eventually crashed, causing one man to die and another five people to be injured.

The driver, Daniel Bell, was charged with murder in connection to the crash.

If vehicles are caught street racing, drivers will be fined up to $2,000 and vehicles will be seized up to six months.

“Louisville is not a place for this,” Fey said in the video. “If you come here and act out and endanger our community, you will be arrested. And once released from jail, you’re gonna need a ride home.”

Anyone who knows anything about Louisville street racing incidents is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

