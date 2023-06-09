Louisville based financial advisory company helps clean downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A financial advisory company in Louisville helped clean up parts of downtown on Friday.

Employees from Deloitte met with members of the Brightside Team to clean up some of the litter on West Broadway.

It’s part of Deloitte’s “Impact Day” across Kentucky, a day when they leave the office and help parts of the community with a more hands-on experience.

WAVE News met with one of the volunteers, who talked about what it means to serve the community.

“There are a lot of ways to serve,” Deloitte Client Relationship Executive Jordan Harris said. “Obviously, we donate to a lot of organizations. We serve on nonprofit boards, but there’s nothing like getting out into the community, getting your hands in the soil, and seeing what it takes to actually turn the ideas and actually turn the things we support into action and into results.”

Other activities and volunteer efforts from Deloitte’s team include working at the Kentucky Horse Park, as well as assisting the International Book Project in Lexington with collecting and packing books for a library in Ghana.

