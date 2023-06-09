Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Metro Council hears 2024 budget proposal for LMPD

(WAVE 3 News archives)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Interim Louisville Metro Police Department chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel spoke to the Louisville Metro Council on Thursday night, addressing the department’s portion of Mayor Craig Greenberg’s proposed budget for 2024.

LMPD is hoping to receive $222 million for the upcoming fiscal year. Recruiting and community engagement were two of the main focal points during the budget hearing.

Gwinn-Villaroel said there are currently 292 vacancies within the department. She told the Metro Council that a chunk of the budget will be used for recruitment and hiring an agency to directly target potential recruits.

“We’ve done the TARC buses, wrapping around. We’ve done the billboards. We’ve done it as far as boosting our own social media,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “But now we just need to be more intentional as to where we’re going and see if we can garner that response that we’re looking for.”

LMPD is also trying to boost community engagement, starting with kids. Gwinn-Villaroel wants to introduce the GREAT program, short for Gang Resistance Education And Training, to Louisville schools. The Greenberg administration has admitted that Louisville has a gang problem, and the chief believes this program could help at an important time.

“The critical ages in which we want to make sure that our children stay focused and actually turn away from any gang activity is between the age range of 8 and14,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “They’re actually going to be able to go into the schools and teach this program to our children.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Carroll, the father of a player at Collins High School and the father of a teacher and...
Adult behavior at Shelby County high school baseball game results in criminal charges
Gavin Perkins
Man accused of killing his own mother to be released because of a mental health loophole
A crack in the basement.
Homeowner trying to get his house condemned because he says he’s living over a sinkhole
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
UPDATE: 24-year-old Louisville woman last seen in April found safe
Travelers flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on June 8, 2023 found...
Departing travelers face long lines at Louisville airport

Latest News

Seven dead thoroughbreds at Churchill Downs prior to the Kentucky Derby hijacked the spotlight,...
KHRC releases necropsy report for horse euthanized on Derby Day
The puppy, who has been named Cowboy by veterinary staff, was found by a technician lying on an...
Puppy with broken leg found abandoned at Kentucky Humane Society
For the second straight year, Racing Louisville FC is inviting guests and their furry friends...
Racing Louisville FC hosts Pups at the Pitch on June 14
These are some of the figures that kids can make and take with them for free this weekend!
WonderFest is back this weekend