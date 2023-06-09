Metro Council hears 2024 budget proposal for LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Interim Louisville Metro Police Department chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel spoke to the Louisville Metro Council on Thursday night, addressing the department’s portion of Mayor Craig Greenberg’s proposed budget for 2024.

LMPD is hoping to receive $222 million for the upcoming fiscal year. Recruiting and community engagement were two of the main focal points during the budget hearing.

Gwinn-Villaroel said there are currently 292 vacancies within the department. She told the Metro Council that a chunk of the budget will be used for recruitment and hiring an agency to directly target potential recruits.

“We’ve done the TARC buses, wrapping around. We’ve done the billboards. We’ve done it as far as boosting our own social media,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “But now we just need to be more intentional as to where we’re going and see if we can garner that response that we’re looking for.”

LMPD is also trying to boost community engagement, starting with kids. Gwinn-Villaroel wants to introduce the GREAT program, short for Gang Resistance Education And Training, to Louisville schools. The Greenberg administration has admitted that Louisville has a gang problem, and the chief believes this program could help at an important time.

“The critical ages in which we want to make sure that our children stay focused and actually turn away from any gang activity is between the age range of 8 and14,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “They’re actually going to be able to go into the schools and teach this program to our children.”

