Mother of Kansas high school basketball star gives update after DUI crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of a standout high school basketball player who was critically injured in a DUI crash while visiting downtown Louisville has graduated from occupational therapy almost a year later.

Ava Jones’ mother, Amy, posted on Facebook that after 10 months, she has completed her therapy.

Amy said that her original goal was to be able to wash her hair and give the doctor a high-five. She completed those goals back in January.

She said after her upcoming leg surgery, she plans to swing a club on the golf course.

Amy and Ava Jones were both seriously injured in a wreck at 2nd and Market Streets that killed Amy’s husband, Trey.

The family is from Nickerson, Kansas and was in town for a basketball tournament.

The driver was arrested for DUI and murder.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.