NKY man had long-term sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl, prosecutors say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Fort Mitchell faces charges after authorities say he impregnated a 14-year-old girl.

A Kenton County grand jury on Thursday indicted Angelo Majoreta, 30, on two counts of rape. He also faces rape charges in Boone County stemming from the same case, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

“The victim lives in Boone County, so some of the acts took place near her residence, while the rest of the acts took place at the defendant’s home here in Fort Mitchell,” Sanders said.

The two allegedly met through mutual friends and started messaging on Instagram. Court documents claim Majoreta told the girl that he didn’t care she was only 14.

“This all came to law enforcement’s attention after the victim’s family learned that she was pregnant,” Sanders said. “And she told them that she had been in a relationship with a 29-year-old man.”

Court documents claim Majoreta had a sexual relationship with the girl from June-October 2022.

“There was never a relationship,” Sanders said. “This was someone preying upon a juvenile.”

The family, according to Sanders had no idea. He says they were shocked when they found out she was pregnant. He also says as soon as Majoreta found out the girl was pregnant, he broke up with her.

“It’s another example of how parents need to closely monitor who their children are talking to online,” he said.

Investigators used a DNA match that has 99.99% accuracy to connect Majoreta to the case, per Sanders.

Majoreta is currently in the Boone County Jail. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the charges out of Kenton County.

