Puppy with broken leg found abandoned at Kentucky Humane Society

The puppy, who has been named Cowboy by veterinary staff, was found by a technician lying on an...
The puppy, who has been named Cowboy by veterinary staff, was found by a technician lying on an Amazon delivery bag outside the admissions lobby earlier in the week.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Humane Society is seeking assistance after finding an abandoned puppy with a broken leg outside the animal shelter’s lobby.

The puppy, who has been named Cowboy by veterinary staff, was found by a technician lying on an Amazon delivery bag outside the admissions lobby earlier in the week, according to a post from KHS.

Security footage showed a video without a license plate pulling up and leaving the puppy at the door the night before.

After being checked out, vets said Cowboy had a significant injury to his left front leg and was in serious pain. X-rays showed Cowboy’s right humerus had a severe complete fracture that was caused by blunt-force trauma.

(Story continues below)

“There is no evidence of road rash, so we do not believe he was hit by a vehicle,” the post reads. “We do not know how Cowboy was injured, or who abandoned him. We choose to believe the best in people, so we hope that his injury was an accident and that his owner or the person who found him didn’t know what else to do.”

The animal shelter continues to treat Cowboy’s injuries and is seeking donations to help care for animals within the shelter and to find them forever homes.

For more information on the Kentucky Humane Society or how to donate, click or tap here.

