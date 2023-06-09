Contact Troubleshooters
Racing Louisville FC hosts Pups at the Pitch on June 14

For the second straight year, Racing Louisville FC is inviting guests and their furry friends...
For the second straight year, Racing Louisville FC is inviting guests and their furry friends to take in a game at Lynn Family Stadium.(Racing Louisville FC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the second straight year, Racing Louisville FC is inviting guests and their furry friends to take in a game at Lynn Family Stadium.

Pups at the Pitch will be happening on June 14 for Racing Louisville’s game against the Houston Dash at 8 p.m., according to a release. Gates open at 7 p.m.

Ticket sales for the game benefit the Kentucky Humane Society. This year, Flew The Coop, a charitable initiative founded by Racing Louisville board member Chris Harding, will match all contributions made to KHS.

A pet food drive will also be hosted at the game with WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee’s nonprofit A Recipe to End Hunger.

Pets must be up-to-date on vaccinations and owners must sign a liability waiver before entering.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

