Racing Louisville FC hosts Pups at the Pitch on June 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the second straight year, Racing Louisville FC is inviting guests and their furry friends to take in a game at Lynn Family Stadium.

Pups at the Pitch will be happening on June 14 for Racing Louisville’s game against the Houston Dash at 8 p.m., according to a release. Gates open at 7 p.m.

Ticket sales for the game benefit the Kentucky Humane Society. This year, Flew The Coop, a charitable initiative founded by Racing Louisville board member Chris Harding, will match all contributions made to KHS.

A pet food drive will also be hosted at the game with WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee’s nonprofit A Recipe to End Hunger.

Pets must be up-to-date on vaccinations and owners must sign a liability waiver before entering.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.