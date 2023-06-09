Contact Troubleshooters
Request denied to medically hold man accused of killing his own mother

Gavin Perkins (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE News)
Gavin Perkins (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of killing his own mother could soon be released after a petition filed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney was denied by doctors, according to the man’s family.

Gavin Perkins was twice found incompetent to stand trial for the murder of his mother, Ruth Perkins, back in 2018.

Perkins’ family said with the denial of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s petition, he could be released over the weekend.

“The Attorney General’s office has offered to take this case over and try different options,” Mike Russell, representative for the Perkins family said in a statement. “The Commonwealth’s Attorney or Governor’s office must invite the Attorney General to do so. We plead this request is made so that we may have a chance for our family or others to avoid any further devastation.”

Perkins was placed in a state institution, but family said Perkins could be released due to loopholes in Kentucky Revised Statutes 202A and 202C.

202A’s loophole cannot keep individuals found mentally incompetent to stand trial to be involuntarily admitted for a long period, while 202C, designed to close that loophole, meant the individual needed a prior conviction to remain held.

