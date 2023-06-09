Sen. Young, colleagues introduce bill to address U.S. competitiveness in AI, emerging technology

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVE) - Senators Todd Young (R-Indiana), Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) and Mark Warner (D-Virginia) have introduced a bill to strengthen the United States competitiveness in technological advancement.

According to a release from Sen. Todd’s Office, the Global Technology Leadership Act would establish an Office of Global Competition Analysis to assess how the United States fares in emerging technology, such as artificial intelligence, in comparison to other nations.

“This legislation will better synchronize our national security community to ensure America wins the technological race against the Chinese Communist Party. There is no single federal agency evaluating American leadership in critical technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing, despite their significance to our national security and economic prosperity. Our bill will help fill this gap,” Sen. Young said in the release.

The senators also want to focus on the international competition that semiconductors and quantum computing bring.

The Global Technology Leadership Act can be read by clicking or tapping here.

